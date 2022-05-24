Central team to visit landslide-ravaged Dima Hasao on May 27

Guwahati, May 26: A team from the central government will visit Dima Hasao on May 27 to assess the extent of damage and loss caused by rain-induced landslides in the hill district and submit recommendations.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Haflong, the district headquarters of Dima Hasao, on Tuesday.

“The team will inspect the damages/loss caused by the rain-induced landslides in Dima Hasao and submit recommendations to both the Centre and the state government,” Sarma said.

He said that following the recommendations, the state Cabinet would meet and decide on the quantum of funds to be sanctioned for restoration work in the hill district.

“The governments at the Centre and state will help North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council with adequate funds to tide over the present crisis. The government is working on finding a permanent solution so that heavy rainfall-induced landslides can be averted,” the chief minister said.

Earlier, Sarma inspected the landslide-affected areas in the hill district, including a road at Sarkari Bagan area, which was severely damaged by incessant rain and consequent landslides.

He took stock of the damage caused to the road prior to the start of restoration work.

During his visit, the chief minister asked the public works department to take appropriate steps for reconstruction of the road at a fast pace.

He further directed the authorities to look for alternative alignments to save the stretch of the road from future damages due to landslide.

With landslides prompting several people to move out of their homes, Sarma also visited temporary relief camps in Lower Haflong High School and LP school and interacted with the inmates there.

He reviewed the medical and other facilities and asked the deputy commissioner to look after needs of the inmates and help them repair their houses. There are 149 inmates in both the camps.

During the visit, the chief minister also met the family members of the three persons who were killed in landslides triggered by heavy rain at Hokai Pungchi Jeme village.

It may be mentioned that ex-gratia payment from the state government has already been released to the next of kin of the deceased.

As a part of his visit, the chief minister also reviewed the preliminary destruction caused by landslides at Haflong and other parts of the district.

He stressed on immediate resumption of full-scale transportation in the hill district and laid emphasis on restoration of roads damaged by landslides.