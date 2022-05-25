Cricket Corner

Aus coach picks Vettori as his assistant

Sydney, May 24: Newly-appointed Australia cricket coach Andrew McDonald has picked New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori among his two new lieutenants. McDonald announced the names of former Black Caps skipper Vettori and highly-regarded Australian Andre Borovec as his new assistant coaches on Tuesday. Vettori and Borovec will commence their roles next month ahead of Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka, with the duo earning their upgrades to replace outgoing assistant Jeff Vaughan and the freshly-promoted McDonald. (IANS)

Lanka player recalled from B’desh tour

Colombo, May 24: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday recalled left-hand opening batter Kamil Mishara from the two-Test tour of Bangladesh for allegedly breaching the “player’s conduct/behaviour” rules. SLC, however, did not reveal when the alleged rule breach took place and what exactly did the 21-year-old player do to necessitate the recall. SLC also said that an inquiry would be instituted, and depending upon its outcome, further action “would be determined”. (IANS)

‘I will definitely be at IPL 2023’

Mumbai, May 24: Former South Africa great and Royal Challengers Bangalore Hall of Famer AB de Villiers has confirmed that he will be back with the franchise for next year’s Indian Premier League edition. De Villiers, who quit all forms of cricket a few months back and did not participate in IPL 2022 in which RCB will play their Eliminator match on Wednesday, said he was not yet sure in what capacity he will return. “I will definitely be around the IPL next year. I would love to return to my second hometown,” de Villiers told VUSport. (IANS)