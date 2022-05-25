‘EB in talks with Man Utd for ownership’

K02olkata, May 24: In what could be a game-changing move for the struggling East Bengal, EPL giants Manchester United may end up taking the ownership of one of oldest football clubs in the country.

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is facilitating the deal, told the media that negotiations are on with the ‘Red Devils’ and a few others and a clear picture will emerge in about two weeks.

East Bengal were also talking with with Bangladesh-based conglomerate Bashundhara Group.

Breaking silence on the issue for the first time, Ganguly on Tuesday, said, “Yes we have spoken to them and others also. It will take 10-12 more days to know who will be the entity.” Asked whether the European football giants are coming as an investor, he said: “No-no (they are coming) as an owner.” (PTI)