Sports Snippets

Bayern sign right back Ajax’s Mazraoui on free transfer

MUNICH, May 24: Bayern Munich picked up Morocco right back Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer from Ajax on Tuesday in the club’s first signing of the offseason. The Bavarian club said in a statement that the 24-year-old Mazraoui signed a four-year deal through June 2026. There’s no transfer fee due to Ajax because his contract was to expire. Mazraoui joined the Ajax academy in 2013 and made his first-team debut in 2018. He made 137 competitive appearances for the Dutch team, scoring 10 goals. Bayern had been looking for a defender for the right side of the field since Hansi Flick was coach before Julian Nagelsmann took over ahead of last season. (AP)

West Ham’s Zouma pleads guilty to kicking, slapping cat

LONDON, May 24: West Ham defender Kurt Zouma pleaded guilty Tuesday to kicking and slapping his pet cat in abuse caught on video. The 27-year-old France international appeared at a hearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court accused of three offenses under the Animal Welfare Act in relation to footage of the abuse that took place on Feb 6 and surfaced on social media. Zouma pleaded guilty to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, while another charge was dismissed. He will be sentenced on June 1. Zouma’s younger brother, Yoan, filmed the incident involving the cat and posted it on Snapchat. Kurt Zouma could be seen kicking his Bengal cat across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head. (AP)

Palmeiras sign teen sensation Endrick for $64 million

SAO PAULO, May 24: Palmeiras announced a deal with 15-year-old Brazilian sensation Endrick on Monday. The club said on Twitter the agreement will be valid when the striker turns 16 in July, as required by local legislation. The Copa Libertadores champion celebrated the deal with a picture of Endrick and his family with club chairwoman Leila Pereira. Brazilian media reported the contract put the striker’s release fee at 60 million euros ($64 million). Endrick has impressed Brazilian greats such as Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Kaká. FIFA allows Endrick to transfer only when he turns 18, as with Real Madrid’s Brazilian youngsters, Vinícius Jr and Rodrygo. (AP)

Slovakia skipper Hamšík hangs up international boots

BRATISLAVA (Slovakia), May 24: Slovakia captain Marek Hamšík is retiring from international football. “I’ve been considering it for a long time but after 15 years I decided to close an important and wonderful part of my football career,” Hamšík wrote on Facebook on Monday. The 34-year-old made his international debut in a friendly against Poland in 2007. He has played a record of 135 international matches for his country and scored a record 26 goals. Hamšík captained Slovakia to its only World Cup appearance at the 2010 tournament in South Africa. (AP)

Tottenham owners to boost club’s finances by $188 mn

LONDON, May 24: The owners of Premier League club Tottenham plan to give the club a cash injection of up to 150 million pounds (USD 188 million), amid calls from manager Antonio Conte to reinforce the squad following qualification for the Champions League. Majority shareholder ENIC pledged the cash via the issue of convertible shares to provide “greater financial flexibility and the ability to further invest on and off the pitch.” The additional funds, in combination with revenue from a first full season at their new stadium at full capacity, comes on the back of Conte’s side finishing fourth in the Premier League. (AP)