HC stops export of coal through Gasuapara after complaint

Tura, May 26: The Meghalaya High Court has once again come into matters of illegal coal and its transport after a petition was filed by an exporter, Maikel T Sangma over the legality of the transport of coal that is being exported into Bangladesh through the Gasuapara Land Custom Station.

The HC order comes following inaction by the state’s chief secretary over the same complaint filed by Sangma, seeking a stop to the illegal transport of coal to the neighbouring country. Currently export of coal is being allowed through the use of e-way bills of Jai Maa Enterprise.

The complaint by Sangma, who was represented by lawyer Sujit Dey, has alleged that there has been an attempt to export coal illegally without permission or assessment of quantity. It is submitted that a complaint by way of a representation on May 20, has been brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary and since no action was forthcoming, the petitioner is before this Court today,” stated the order of the Court.

The order for the use of e-way bills for export to Jai Maa was apparently given by the state DMR office with instructions to check entry by Dainadubi in North Garo Hills and exit (into Bangladesh) by the employees at Gasuapara in South Garo Hills (SGH). Based on the same order, the deputy commissioner of SGH allowed the transport of coal through the district.

The order, however, did not mention the quantity of coal to be exported, which was stated to have been dumped at Gasuapara.

Further attention was drawn to a letter dated April 29, wherein a request for an assessment of the dumped coal apart from the ceased coal was to be made. However, this exercise was not undertaken.

Sangma, through his writ petition today sought an order praying the stoppage of transport until complete facts emerge on what basis these permissions has been accorded and assessments done, the respondent No. 8 be not permitted to transport any coal.

The Court through the order today has stopped all transport of coal through the LCS of Gasuapara by Jai Maa Enterprise until the details are explained.

The matter will next be heard on May 30.