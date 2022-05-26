MBOSE declares HSSLC results in Sc, Comm and vocational streams

Shillong, May 26: Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) today declared the results of HSSLC Examination, 2022 for Science, Commerce and Vocation streams.

The first position in Science stream was secured by Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School here.

The first position in Commerce stream was secured by Riya Kharpran of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School.

Overall 71.62 per cent of the candidates have passed in the Science stream. Out of the total 3033 candidates 2138 could succeed including 1036 in the first division, 960 in the second division and 33 in the third division.

Overall 83.63 per cent of the candidates have passed in the Commerce stream where out of the total 2069 candidates, 1712 have cleared the hurdle including 719 in the first division, 801 in the second division and 82 in the third division.

In the Vocational stream all the eight candidates have passed registering cent per cent success rate. Two of the candidates have secured the first division while the rest six passed in the second division.