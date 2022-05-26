Samson now highest scorer for Royals

KOLKATA, May 25: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is now the highest scorer for the team with 2,812 runs under his belt.

He has overtaken Ajinkya Rahane who held this record but now plays for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Samson achieved the feat in Qualifier 1 match against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Though Rajasthan Royals lost the match, they still have a chance of making it to the finals of the league.

Samson scored a quickfire 47 of just 26 in the match and Jos Buttler too displayed heroics with 89 of 56 balls. Devdutt Padikkal pitched in with 28 off 20 balls that took RR to a total of 188/6 in their 20 overs. (ANI)