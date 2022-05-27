Central teams arrive in Assam for calamity-damage assessment

Guwahati, May 27: An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), arrived here on Thursday and interacted with officials from the revenue and disaster management department and Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The central team is here as part of their scheduled field visit to Assam from May 26 to 29, 2022 for damage assessment of recent flood and landslides in the state.

“To accelerate an effective damage assessment, IMCT members will be divided into two groups for visiting the relevant affected districts. The first group, including team leader Ravinesh Kumar, financial adviser, NDMA; Anjali Maurya, assistant director, department of expenditure, ministry of finance; Adelbert Sungi, regional officer, ministry of road transport along with by P. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, joint Secretary and joint CEO, ASDMA will visit Cachar and Dima Hasao districts on May 27 and May 28,” an official statement said on Thursday.

“The second group of IMCT including Jintu Das, joint director, ministry of agriculture; Ajay Kumar Sinha, superintendent engineer, ministry of Jal Shakti; Kailash Shankla, under secretary, ministry of rural development, will visit the Darrang, Nagaon and Hojai districts on May 27 and May 28, 2022,” it said.

It may be mentioned that in view of the current flood and landslide situation in the state, the SDMA along with all the stakeholders have expedited the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts.

According to the flood report on Thursday evening, two human lives have been lost in floods in the past 24 hours, taking the flood toll in the first wave to 25, while five lives have been lost in landslides over the past couple of weeks.

As on Thursday evening, 5,61,149 people in 956 villages in 12 districts remain affected by floods.

