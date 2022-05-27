Mathews, Chandimal put SL on top against hosts

Dhaka, May 26: Excellent centuries by Angelo Mathews (145 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (124) put Sri Lanka in a commanding position against Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second Test, here on Thursday.

The twin tons from the two experienced batters gave Sri Lanka a massive lead of 141. The bowlers then did significant damage in the final hour of play as Bangladesh limped in at 34/4 at stumps, trailing by 107 runs.

Resuming the Day 4 at 282/5, still 83 behind Bangladesh, Mathews and Chandimal started positively, smashing two boundaries and a six in the opening five overs.Their approach was more cautious thereafter, but they ensured the runs didn’t dry up, constantly rotating the strike and putting away the occasional boundary.

Chandimal brought up his fifty at the stroke of lunch, and the two batters went unscathed into the break having added 87 runs to the overnight score, giving Sri Lanka a slender lead of four runs.

They carried on after the break. Mathews was extremely watchful in his 90s, taking 27 balls to go from 93 to his second century of the series.

It was a toil for the Bangladesh bowlers on a pitch that did not offer anything for the pacers and very little spin early on, despite it being a day four wicket. Sri Lanka went into Tea on 459/5, leading the hosts by 94 runs.

In reply, Bangladesh had a tricky hour to see off before stumps, and endured a horror start to their second innings when Tamim Iqbal fell for a duck, collecting a pair in the match.Two overs later, a direct hit from Jayawickrama sent Najmul Hossain Shanto back to the hut. Mominul Haque followed him back in the very next over for a duck, with DRS coming to Sri Lanka’s aid.

Fernando produced a belter of a delivery that had Mahmudul Hasan fending, leaving Kusal Mendis with a simple catch at slip. Bangladesh were reduced to 23/4 before Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das ensured there was no further damage. (IANS)