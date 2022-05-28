Meghalaya contingent for Khelo India Youth Games ’22 accorded send-off

SHILLONG, May 27: Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh accorded a send-off to the Meghalaya contingent that will be participating in the Khelo India Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Panchkula, Haryana from June 3-14, at the SAI Football Ground, NEHU Campus, Shillong, on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Lyngdoh stated that as athletes representing the state, it is important to maintain discipline, dedication, to perform well and bring laurels to the state. He also stated that Meghalaya has already implemented the sports policy that is expected to be largely beneficial for young athletes and budding talents of the state. He expressed his gratitude to the various state sports associations, coaches and support staff for honing and nurturing the athletes for such national events.

The Meghalaya contingent comprises of 32 athletes and 10 officials who will be competing in Football, Athletics, Judo, Swimming and Boxing. The team is being led by Darlene M Khonglam as the Chef De Mission.