Anurag Thakur more popular among Oppn and young voters

New Delhi, May 29: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur ranks sixth in the Narendra Modi cabinet with a score of 6.75, as per the IANS-CVoter Survey.

The survey was conducted on the completion of 8 years of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narenda Modi. The survey was conducted among NDA and non NDA voters and also involved various other parameters.

Among the opposition voters, Thakur ranked fourth with a 6.27 score among other ministers as per the survey.

The survey further reveals that Thakur is also popular among the age group of 18 to 24 years. In this age group, Sports Minister has scored 6.62 and is placed at third position.

Anurag Thakur also holds the portfolio of Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting. He is a fourth-term MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. He previously served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs from May 31, 2019 to July 7, 2021.

The Union Sports Minister performance has been much appreciated. Inaugurating the Sports Complex of the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Saturday, Thakur stressed on the development of sports infrastructure in the country at all levels to facilitate the youth to compete and excel at the national and international competitions.

He said that the Centre, states, universities, sports federations and corporates should join hands to create world-class sports infrastructure in the country. (IANS)