Trouble brewing within alliance

SHILLONG, May 29: The delicate cord of kinship among the constituents of the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) seems to be tearing at the seams thanks to the litany of allegations revolving around corruption and misgovernance against the ruling side.

Pressure is significantly mounting on the United Democratic Party (UDP), the second biggest constituent of the MDA, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a minor partner in the Alliance, to take a fresh call on their ties with the Conrad Sangma-led NPP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

The UDP’s image has taken a beating in the wake of the numerous allegations against the ruling dispensation and the party is keen to redeem itself to ensure a resurgence of the regional force in 2023. The BJP, which prides itself on its anti-corruption agenda, is facing a backlash for criticising the government while continuing to be in the coalition.

Reacting to the all-important question of what is preventing the UDP from severing ties with the tainted NPP, the party’s chief adviser Bindo Mathew Lanong said the UDP continued with its support to the MDA as it does not want the government to collapse resulting in the imposition of President’s rule.

According to him, the UDP fears the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre might do whatever it likes through the Governor if there is President’s rule.

“It will be dangerous for the state if there is President’s rule as the Centre may introduce any law or policy in the absence of the government,” the UDP chief adviser said.

Earlier, UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh had expressed a similar apprehension.

“We are pretty sure the MDA government will collapse if we withdraw support. So, we would not like to be blamed,” Mawthoh had stated on Saturday.

As far as the BJP is concerned, a senior party official on Sunday told The Shillong Times that the two MLAs – Alexander Laloo Hek and Sanbor Shullai – will abide by any directive from the central leadership to withdraw support.

The senior BJP leader, who chose to remain anonymous, said that Shullai, who is also a Cabinet minister, had recently stated before the State Executive Committee members that he was ready to withdraw support to the MDA if such a directive came from Delhi.

The senior leader also disclosed that Hek, who could not attend the executive committee meeting that was chaired by BJP North East general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal, had assured before the state leadership that he will listen to any directive from the central leadership.

“The final decision on withdrawal of support will come from the central leadership. We have communicated our stand to the North East general secretary (organisation) on this matter,” the BJP leader said.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had expressed unhappiness over frequent criticism by the BJP state leaders and had dared the party to quit the MDA. Allow CBI probe or step down: Bernard

BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard Marak on Sunday dared the CM to either allow a CBI probe into the various anomalies and allegations of corruption or step down from his post instead of coming out with excuses.

“He is always making excuses and not giving a straight answer. If there is no corruption then why is he scared of a CBI probe?” Marak questioned, adding that the CBI cannot get involved with any probe unless the state government gives its consent.

Marak revealed that the BJP has already filed an FIR with the CBI but the state is not giving its consent which obviously means that there is something going on.