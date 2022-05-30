Umsning MLA gives a miss to PDF meeting, sets tongues wagging

SHILLONG, May 29: People’s Democratic Front MLA from Umsning, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong skipped the meeting of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) on Friday, triggering speculations about his plan to join the National People’s Party.

The other three MLAs of the party – Banteidor Lyngdoh, also the party president, Cabinet Minister Hamletson Dohling and Gavin Mylliem – attended the crucial meeting.

They represent the Mawkynrew, Mylliem and Sohra Assembly constituencies.

The PDF has taken a note of his absence from the CEC meeting without informing its leadership. But it has decided not to react now.

“It seems the party leadership wants to wait before seeking any clarification from the Umsning MLA if he is planning to leave the party,” a PDF leader said, declining to be quoted.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong had recently attended an official function at Umsning where he praised Mawlong for his efforts to serve the people of his constituency.

Mawlong’s sister and Umsning MDC, Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong had deserted the PDF and joined the NPP. She will contest from Nongpoh on an NPP ticket.

Earlier, the PDF president had said it will not be possible for any party MLA to defect immediately due to the anti-defection law.

The CEC was said to have been convened by the party president to discuss the general council meeting to be held in July. The meeting also deliberated on the party’s preparedness for the 2023 Assembly polls.

The party leader said the names of a few who sought tickets from the PDF were discussed in the meeting.

“The decision on the allotment of party tickets will be taken after the general council meeting,” he said.

The PDF is yet to finalise how many seats it would contest.

“We are now preparing the groundwork to be able to win more seats in 2023,” Lyngdoh said.

The PDF won four seats out of the seven it had contested in 2018.