Assam Rifles, BBFS combine to set up Residential Football Academy

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 30: Assam Rifles has now begun harnessing the football talent of the Northeast and has created a Residential Football Academy with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools.

This is the first Bhaichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS) Residential Programme in the Northeast and provides the football-loving youth of the region an opportunity to excel in the sport.

The dream of India playing in the FIFA World Cup by 2050 with players from the Northeast in the national team will be actively pursued in the state. A special programme was conducted on Monday for starting the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Assam Rifles and Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools.

The MoU was jointly inaugurated by Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, Director General Assam Rifles and Bhaichung Bhutia himself.

The Assam Rifles is using education and sports as a tool to guide the youth of the Northeast in building a better future.

Northeast India, being a true power house of sports has produced notable sportsman including Olympic medalists in the past.

The talent of the local youths towards football is the way forward for the future of the Indian Football. Assam Rifles itself has abundant talent amongst its ranks.

Riflewomen Ranjana Chanu of Assam Rifles is currently part of the Indian Women’s Football Team.

Baichung Bhutia later said that this is the first residential academy in the Northeast while adding that since a lot of talent comes out of the region, the residential academy has been set up.

Bhutia went on to add that it is an honour to tie up with Assam Rifles Public School and the former star is optimistic that many footballers will emerge from the centre.