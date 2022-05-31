Father kills 2 minor children

Shillong, May 31: In a shocking incident, a father allegedly murdered his two minor children aged four and two years respectively at Wahktieh, Nongrah Nonglum on Monday night.

The father identified as Joefreeson Jana is believed to have gone absconding after committing the crime.

According to the relative, the man had taken his two children for a walk on Monday evening as usual.

The relative informed that they had gone to file an FIR to Rynjah police station on Monday night at around 11.30pm as they could not contact the father as his mobile was switch off.

However, the bodies of the two minors were first witnessed by the residents on Tuesday morning at around 8.15 am.

The police team led by SP (City) Vivek Syiem rushed to the spot and cordoned off the place.

Rangbah Shnong of Nongrah, B Pyngrope has condemned this gruesome murder.

Meanwhile, the police has not ruled out that the father might have killed himself after committing the murder.

The bodies of the two minors will be shifted to NEIGHRIMS for the post mortem.