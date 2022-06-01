James launches seed ball initiative in Tura

Tura, June 1: As part of Meghalaya Environment Week celebrations, Meghalaya Forests and Environment Minister, James PK Sangma on Wednesday, launched the symbolic “Seed-Ball Initiative and GIS Based Natural Resources Management Boundary Mapping” at Harding Theological College, Edenbari, near Tura.

The launching took place in the presence of GHADC CEM, Albinush Marak, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, Chief Conservator of Forests, PR Marak, the officials of MBMA and MBDA and other line departments, students and teachers of various schools in and around Tura and other dignitaries.

Speaking during the launch, James informed that such events create mass awareness about environmental issues adding, it would see collective participation by community, number of schools, colleges, universities, village based institutions, government departments, public representatives and other stakeholders. To mark the week-long celebrations of Meghalaya Environment Week, 2022, the government is launching the seed ball initiative throughout the state through the students of different schools plus all the 46 C&RD Blocks, he added.

GHADC CEM, Albinush Marak, who also spoke during the programme, congratulated the stakeholders and urged the people to make Garo Hills greener.

During the launching of the initiative, the chief guest also distributed packets of seed balls to the representatives of different schools.