PCB shifts Windies ODIs to Multan

Islamabad, May 31: The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted next month’s ODI series against the West Indies from Rawalpindi to Multan in the wake of expected protest rallies planned by opposition politicians.

Former prime minister Imran Khan is planning protest rallies in the federal capital Islamabad, which is adjacent to Rawalpindi, in the coming days.

Khan called off a planned, opened-ended rally and sit-in last week in Islamabad after personally leading thousands of his supporters during a march on Islamabad.

The PCB had kept Multan as a back-up option and said on Monday that the three-match ODI series, which is part of the Cricket World Cup Super League, will now be played as per schedule on June 8, 10 and 12.

Since the PCB is relaying the pitches at the National Stadium in Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Multan is the only other venue available to host international matches.

The ODI series was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp.

However, there will be no bio-secure bubble for the ODI series. (AP)