Stricter rules to regulate cab operators in Kamrup Metro

Guwahati, June 2: Cab aggregators in Kamrup Metropolitan district are now operating under a new set of guidelines.

The new rules have been enforced by the district administration from Thursday amidst allegations of unfair practices and violation of consumer rights by the cab drivers in the city.

A key meeting in this regard was held on Wednesday between the transport department, officers of the district administration and representatives from Ola, Uber, Rapido, PeIndia and other cab services operating in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Under the new norms, the administration has made uniforms compulsory for cab drivers while driving a taxi or two-wheeler.

“Passengers must display their destination and fare as soon as they board the vehicle while cab drivers cannot cancel a trip midway as per their choice,” the guidelines state.

The district authorities decided that each organisation must have a local office in the city and that nodal officers should be deployed in the local office.

“Taxi aggregators like Ola, Rapido, Uber, PeIndia cab must provide both online and offline facilities to passengers for paying the fares. They must have a telephone number for ease of communication,” the rules decided in the meeting chaired by the DC, stated.

“Drivers and cab operators must sort out their internal issues and complaints soon,” the guidelines stated.

A senior transport official said that after the meeting cab drivers have been directed to ensure that under no circumstances passengers are harassed or charged excess fares.

“The district administration, transport department and police will be very strict to ensure that the cab drivers adhere to the rules,” he said.