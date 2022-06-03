‘Minor’ reshuffle in Assam council of ministers on June 9: CM

Guwahati, June 3: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said there would be a “minor” reshuffle in Assam council of ministers on June 9.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a poll campaign ahead of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections on June 8, Sarma said, “There will be a minor reshuffle in the Assam council of ministers at 11 am on June 9. I will discuss and finalise the matter after winding up the poll campaign in Karbi Anglong.”

On Thursday, the chief minister said that one minister from the hills district will be inducted into the Cabinet, even though he did not reveal the name of any minister as of now.

“No minister will be dropped from the council of ministers,” he said, while reacting to a query.

Sarma is currently on a marathon campaign in the hill district ahead of the KAAC polls.

It may be mentioned that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government completed one year in May 2022 without any Cabinet reshuffle.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the state government would act tough on tea estate proprietors who do not allow tea workers to build houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“Land under tea gardens has been given to the management only on lease and not ownership, which is why we will take strict action if the workers are not allowed to build houses under the scheme,” he said.

Since 2014, the Centre has sanctioned 19 lakh houses for Assam with a financial outlay of Rs 27,000 crore.

“Out of this, seven lakh houses are under different phases of construction and building of another five lakh has begun today involving a financial outlay of Rs 7,739.50 crore. As first installment, steps have been taken to disburse the amount of Rs 1,657.50 crore,” the chief minister had earlier said.