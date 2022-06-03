Yog Samaroh-2022 at USTM in collaboration with Ministry of Ayush

Guwahati, June 3: Yoga is a way of life that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body. The art of practicing yoga helps in controlling an individual’s mind, body and soul. Keeping with this spirit, a month-long Yog Samaroh-2022 has begun at the campus of University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) with participation of students, faculty members and staff under the guidance of several nationally reputed Yoga teachers, according to a Press release.

This Yog Samaroh is being organised by the Yoga Centre of USTM and sponsored by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The Yog Samaroh-2022 has begun from 29th May and will culminate on the International Yoga Day on 21st June 2022. The yoga sessions have been taken 7 days a week with enthusiastic participation.

The inaugural day of the Samaroh saw participation of USTM Chancellor Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Vice-Chancellor Prof GD Sharma and other high officials who performed several yoga asanas and pranayams. The event is a part of the Government of India’s campaign of 100 days’ countdown to International Yoga day.

Speaking in this regard, Priyanka Baishya, Yoga mentor at USTM said, “Different themes have been taken for different yoga sessions every day. Some of the themes are: yoga for youth, yoga for better life, relevance of Yoga in modern days, yoga theories and its application, etc.” The Asanas practiced in three categories: balancing, basic stretching and Breathing practice (pranayama), said Anamika Baro, another Yoga mentor at USTM.

The various resource persons of the Yog Samaroh are: Sourav Raturi, Himalayan Yoga Association, Uttarakhand; Dr.Prashant Rai, Associate Prof, Department of Physical Education and Yoga, Bir Bahadur Singh Purbanchal University, Jaipur; Ms. Durgesh, Bali International Yoga School, Indonesia (online), Dr Jitendra Sharma, Head, Department of Yoga, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh; Mayuri Shewale, Yoga Teacher from Mumbai, Manash Pratim Sharma, Padma Kumari, Praveen Das, Anamika Baro, Biman gogoi.