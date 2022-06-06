Hate speech: Int’l backlash forced BJP to take action, says Chidambaram

“Domestic criticism did not impel the BJP to act against the two spokespersons. It was only the international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action.”

“Mrs Nupur Sharma and Mr Naveen Kumar were not the original creators of the Islamophobia, “Remember, they were trying to more loyal than the king,” he added.

On Sunday, the Congress came down heavily on the BJP on its action against party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, calling it “blatantly counterfeit pretence, which is evidently farce”.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, party General Secretary said: “BJP’s statement today saying it is, ‘strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion’ is nothing but a blatantly counterfeit pretence, which is evidently farce and another sham attempt at damage control.”

Surjewala said that the BJP and its shenanigans have repeatedly and by design insulted India’s centuries-old civilisational ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ by constantly pitting one community and religion against another to polarise, divide and to spread hatred.

Hours after it denounced insult of any religious personalities, the BJP on Sunday suspended party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma is party national spokesperson and Jindal is spokesperson and head of media department of BJP Delhi unit.