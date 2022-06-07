India practice ahead of SA T20I series; battles to watch out for

NEW DELHI, June 6: Umran Malik got an extended spell during India’s first training session, but it was his colleague Arshdeep Singh who looked way more impressive at the nets, which included honing of his yorker skills.

However, both the juniors might have to wait for their turn with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan ahead in the pack.

If push comes to shove, Arshdeep looks a better bet than Umran.

The Indian team’s evening session under Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey was as intense as it could get.

While Umran, the toast of the nation for his express pace, bowled as quick as he can, Rishabh Pant didn’t leave any opportunity to smash him with equal ferocity.

Young Arshdeep first bowled a short spell and then had a session under bowling coach Mhambrey, when he was seen practicing the blockhole deliveries.

Arshdeep was supposed to hit the two ‘props’ as part of match simulation. Normally, fast bowlers don’t go all out in training sessions and just try to bowl to hit rhythm.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will lead the pack, bowled for hardly 15 minutes.

Similarly, Harshal Patel, who is also a certainty was rested on the day along with two sure-shot first XI candidates, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya.

India will begin the five-match T20I series against South Africa will be at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

But the series won’t be a stroll in the park for the KL Rahul-led side, which is missing players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar.

The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, are playing their full strength.

Here’s a look at five key match-ups to watch out for from the upcoming series:

Pant vs Nortje

From team-mates at Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, the series between India and South Africa will now see Pant’s fiery play and Nortje’s tearaway pace up against each other for just the second time in international cricket.

Pant, who had just 340 runs at an average of 30.91 and a strike rate of 151.79 for Delhi in IPL 2022, will certainly want to up the ante in the middle-order.

On the other hand, Nortje made a comeback from persistent injuries to pick nine wickets in six matches for Delhi and would be eager to continue the good run against India’s vice-captain in the series.

Bavuma vs Chahal

Bavuma, South Africa’s white-ball skipper, will be up against the challenge of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Chahal, who recently won the IPL 2022 Purple Cap, bagged 27 wickets in 17 matches with an economy rate of 7.75.

Chahal would love to continue his good form from IPL 2022 and try to get the better of Bavuma, like he did once in the ODI series between these two teams in January this year.

Rahul vs Rabada

Both Rahul and Rabada had great returns from IPL 2022. While Rahul amassed 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38 for Lucknow Super Giants, Rabada shined by picking 23 wickets at an economy rate of 8.46.

The duo will be facing off against each other for the first time in international cricket, but in T20s, Rahul had got out to Rabada twice, including once in this year’s IPL, which sets up an interesting battle between India’s skipper and South Africa’s pace spearhead.

De Kock vs Bhuvneshwar

De Kock had a gala time in IPL 2022, amassing 508 runs at an average of 36.29 and a strike rate of 148.97 for Lucknow Super Giants. Bhuvneshwar, meanwhile, scalped 12 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.34.

But Bhuvneshwar, India’s most experienced pacer in the side, for the series against the Proteas will be itching to unsettle de Kock with his variations, especially in the first six overs, which he has done twice previously in international cricket.

De Kock, on the other hand, would want to take his IPL 2022 form into the series against India.

Miller vs Patel

David Miller was one of the key players for the Gujarat Titans, winning the IPL 2022 trophy on their home ground in Ahmedabad. Miller had his most prolific IPL 2022 season, amassing 481 runs an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.73.

While batting in the middle order, he will be up against fast bowler and death overs exponent, Harshal Patel, who bagged 19 wickets in IPL 2022. India have won every T20I whenever Patel has been in the playing eleven. It will be exciting to see how Patel will try to outfox an in-form Miller.

The first match will be played on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the second Twenty20 match will take place on June 12 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The third and fourth T20 matches will be held on June 14 and 17, respectively, at Visakhapatnam and then Rajkot.

Meanwhile, the final T20 match will be held on June 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. (Agencies)