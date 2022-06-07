Public appeal on garbage disposal

Tura, June 7: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe, while informing that an action plan is being prepared for disposal of garbage in urban areas, has sought the coordination and support from all residents in the district.

In a notification issued in this regard, the DC also requested all households to segregate waste at household level as well as to implement the three R’s (Reduce, Re-use and Re-cycle) principle.

The DC also recommended the use of cloth bags or any other reusable bag for shoppers, so that shopkeepers do not have to use polythene or single use plastic bags. Further, it was also informed that door collection of garbage through the Municipal staff will be initiated soon for which nominal monthly user charges will be charged.

IANS