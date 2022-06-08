Mobile phone recovered from gangster’s cell in Patna jail

Tiwari is lodged in cell number 2/14 of Godawari block inside the prison premises. The jail administration conducted a surprise raid after receiving inputs from police officials of Kadam Kuan police station.Tiwari recently called a businessman of Kadam Kuan and demanded extortion (Rangdari tax). The businessman lodged an FIR against Bhawani Tiwari in Kadam Kuan police station.

The SHO of Kadam Kuan police station confirmed the incident. He said that the mobile phone was recovered from the cell of Bhawani Tiwari. The jail administration has lodged an FIR in Beur police station against him as well.

Bhawani is a dreaded gangster of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and is involved in many crimes including murder, kidnapping, loot and extortion. Lodged in prison for several years, he operated his gang from the jail.

Earlier on Sunday, the prison department of Bihar shifted 23 hardcore criminals from Patna’s Beur jail to the high security Bhagalpur central jail.

The prison department took the decision following the recommendation of Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon. The SSP said that jail-operated crimes are rising.

He said that the hard core gangsters lodged in Beur jail do the planning and then it is executed by their gang members.