Threats from the Gulf

Admittedly, the communally sensitive remarks made in reference to Prophet Muhammad – in relation to the Gyanvapi Masjid issue – by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma as also some others were objectionable and unwarranted and these have provoked Muslims worldwide. Yet, the threats and protests that emanated from some Islamic countries, mainly from the Gulf region including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, Malaysia and Indonesia, were also unjustified and unacceptable. Kuwait, Qatar and Iran have summoned the Indian diplomats to put on record these nations’ protests. There were those who called for a snapping of trade relations with India.

Unlike the Gulf or the other Islamic countries, India is a free society. Freedom of expression is one of the main guarantees that the Constitution has given to its citizens and its misuse is commonplace. Media discussions, especially TV debates, often go overboard as they did in the case of Nupur Sharma. The BJP took note of the embarrassment it caused to Muslims as also the Islamic countries and removed the errant member not only from the positions she held but also from the party. Nupur Sharma has openly apologised for what she did. The matter should have ended there. It didn’t. Threats about ‘action’ against India are coming from responsible quarters in the Gulf, where millions of Indians have helped build the economies and infrastructures of a bunch of tiny nations the size of small Indian districts. The Gulf nations have very little military muscle and they depend on the US for their protection. Trade between India and the Gulf nations are mutually beneficial. It was often rumoured that worse and provocative statements against India or Hindu religion were being made by the mosque heads in their routine sermons there. These are not reported to the outside world because of the communication controls that these nations have.

On its part, the Modi government has stood its ground and made it clear that offensive tweets or comments do not reflect the views of the Indian government. The BJP itself issued a statement saying the party does not approve of any insult to any sect or religion. Yet, the comments from the spokespersons were in tune with the kind of communally loaded politics that the BJP has been practising. This kept vitiating the atmosphere. The CAA-NPR, not a bad idea, too got caught in the communal twists the government sought to give. The Islamic world is, put together, a strong force on earth now in terms of their population, economy and diplomatic credentials. India cannot afford to live in isolation.