Haat management body charged with extortion

SHILLONG, June 9: The Haat Management Committee (HMC) of Balat Border Haat has been accused of extorting money from the poor (vendee) by charging double the amount to enter the weekly border haat market in Balat, East Khasi Hills.

The Committee allegedly collects Rs 50 from the vendee when the rate is half of that — Rs 25.

A resident of Balat area, Vincent T Sangma, on Thursday stated that the HMC has no shame in extorting money from the poor villagers.

According to him, the management is also collecting Rs 100 instead of Rs 50 as fixed by the Deputy Commissioner from the 100 vendors selling their goods and produce in the border haat.

Sangma informed that he had written to East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo, seeking clarification on the rate fixed for the entry of the vendee.

According to him, the DC has denied from agreeing that she has issued any order to increase the fees.

Despite the clarification from the DC, he said, the HMC are issuing purported receipt to the vendees under the authorised signature of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills. “Till now, they are collecting Rs 50 from the vendee,” Sangma said.

The Balat resident went on to request the DC to not take fees from the vendee at all as they comprise people who mostly belong to the weaker section.

Following Sangma’s complaint, the chairman of the HMC wrote to the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Mawsynram C&RD Block on June 6 seeking clarity on the entry fee to be charged from the vendees.