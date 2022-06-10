India reports 7,584 new Covid Cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Friday reported 7,584 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, an increase against the 7,240 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

Also in the same period, there were 24 new Covid fatalities which increased the nationwide death toll to 5,24,747.

Meanwhile, the active caseload also rose to 36,267 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,791 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,44,092. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate spiked to 2.26 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.50 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,35,050 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.41 crore.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.76 crore, achieved via 2,49,36,054 sessions.

Over 3.49 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.