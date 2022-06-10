Miller, Dussen power Proteas to 7-wicket victory over hosts

New Delhi, June 9: David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen’s unbeaten half-centuries powered South Africa to seven wickets win against India as they recorded the highest successful chase ever in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Miller and Dussen remained unbeaten with 64 and 75, before the latter got the winning runs, which was absolutely fitting, considering at one point he had made just 22 off 25. He scored 53 runs in the next 21 balls. Miller smoked 4 boundaries and 5 sixes and Dussen belted 7 boundaries and 5 sixes.

India were sent into bat and posted the venue’s highest total of 211 for 4 with the help of power-packed knocks by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

The run chase by the Springbucks was simply outstanding. An unbeaten 131-run stand off just 63 balls took them home.

South Africa, at one stage, were under pressure after the powerplay with Dussan unable to push the score. Miller continued his IPL form for his country by smacking a 22-ball fifty.

Dussan came to the party after his broken bat changed his fortunes. He started hammering the ball for boundaries and sixes with the replaced bat as Miller played the second fiddle thereafter.

India had 12 consecutive wins in T20Is and needed one more for the world record and they weren’t good enough with the ball today.

South Africa lost Captain Temba Bavuma for 10 to Bhuvaneshar Kumar and then Dwaine Pretorius to Harshal Patel for 29 off 13 balls.

Quinton de Kock also did not stay long as he was picked up Axar Patel after scoring 22 off 18 balls with three hits to the fence.

At 81 for three, Miller walked in to join the struggling Dussen. Miller’s scintillating knock rubbed on Dussen before he struck fine notes.

Earlier, 211/4 is the highest total for India versus South Africa surpassing the previous high of 203/5 in Johannesburg in 2018.

Kishan’s batting display put India on course for a big total. He smashed 76 runs off 48 balls with 11 boundaries and 3 sixes.

The Mumbaikar completed his half-century by smoking Keshav Maharaj for a six off the 37th ball he faced. It was, however, a chance knock for Kishan. Right after celebrating his 50 he miscued a slog sweep but the ball fortunately landed between several onrushing fielders.

Before he walked back to the pavilion, Kishan copped over Maharaj by punishing him for two sixes in the first two balls and crasmoking two boundaries in next two. He miscued a sweep shot and was given out by the straight umpire but overruled it after the TV umpire ruled the DRS in Kishan’s favour on the fifth ball of the over.

The very next ball Maharaj had his man after Kishan found the long-on fielder.

India were off to a great start as both Ishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad rode their luck to stitch a 50+ opening stand.

Shreyas Iyer (36 off 27) played his part by taking on the spinners in the middle overs though he decreased the pace of his innings in the second half of his knock.

Captain Rishabh Pant (29) made handy runs and then Hardik Pandya (31*) displayed his swag with the bat donning the finisher’s role to perfection. Ariche Nortje bowled a great last over to keep it to 211.(UNI)