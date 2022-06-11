NGOs urge CM to safeguard Garos against harassment over boundary dispute issues

Tura, June 11: Several NGOs of Garo Hills have written to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma suppression and oppressions that are taking place for the Garos residing on the inter-state boundary areas between Assam and Meghalaya in the wake of signing of the MoU between the two state government to resolve the vexed boundary disputes.

The NGOs of Garo Hills — TSCF, NTDF, GGU, ADE, FKJGP, FAF, AYWO etc; – held a meeting on June 6 lasr, and expressed grave concerns over the development.

The memorandum stated that the A.chik NGOs of Garo Hills stand together with the victimized Garos of Assam and Meghalaya, and felt that the Government of Meghalaya should be held responsible for the uncalled situations happening for the Garos inhabiting the border areas of Assam and Meghalaya.

“The Garo NGOs of Garo Hills felt that the border pillars of Assam and Meghalaya should not be installed ex-parte, even if it is to be installed it should have been in presence of the authorities of the two State Governments and the authorities of the Central Government. The Government of Meghalaya should intervene to prevent the injustices that were taking place for the Garos of the border areas of Assam and Meghalaya after signing of MoU,” the memorandum addressed to the CM said.

It further warned the ongoing tension arising out of the signing of the MoU may trigger racial clash in the long run if it is not dealt with seriously.

“The Garo people inhabiting in the A.chik villages on the border areas of Assam and Meghalaya since time immemorial are peace loving citizens and they are not to be disturbed on the pretext of border issues by arresting and suppressing them, and we demand that Government of Meghalaya take the responsibility of the uncalled situations arises out of the signing of the MoU,” the CM has been urged.