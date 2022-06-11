Prophet Mohammed Would Have Been Shocked…: Author Taslima Nasreen Amid Ongoing Protests

New Delhi: Famed Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Saturday jumped into the ongoing row over remarks against Prophet Mohammed by former BJP spokespersons and said “he would have been shocked to see the madness of the ‘Muslim fanatics’ around the world”.Also Read – Prophet Row LIVE: West Bengal BJP Chief Arrested On Way To Violence-Hit Howrah

Her statement came amid massive protests across several Indian states on Friday over derogatory remarks against the Prophet by ex-BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. The demonstrators were demanding the arrest, and in some cases, capital punishment for Sharma.

At least two people were killed and dozens arrested in protests and clashes across the country on Saturday. Both deaths were reported in Jharkhand capital Ranchi. A total of 227 people were arrested from various districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with Friday violence, a senior police official said. Sharma was suspended by her party after several Islamic nations denounced her comment against the Prophet during a TV news debate.

On Wednesday, 8th June, Nasreen had made another comment on the issue saying “No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god.” Critical scrutiny is necessary to make the world a better place, she wrote on Twitter. The 59-year-old author had to leave Bangladesh in 1994 after death threats were issued by fundamentalist outfits accusing her of anti-Islamic views.

