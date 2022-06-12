Always against illegal coal trade, says PDF president

SHILLONG, June 11: The People’s Democratic Party (PDF), a constituent of the National People’s Party-led MDA coalition, has maintained it has always been vocal about illegal coal mining and transportation in the state.

Stating that the PDF has never been mute on issues concerning the public, party chief Banteidor Lyngdoh on Saturday recalled speaking against illegal coal mining and transportation many a time.

Insisting that the PDF will always be against illegal activities that make the state lose out on revenue, he said: “We have never wavered from our stand on illegal coal mining.”

He asserted that the PDF will come out unscathed from a series of allegations against the state government, including the failure to check illegal coal mining and transportation. “I do not think it will affect the PDF. We have done well with whatever portfolio we got. Besides, we discussed in the cabinet and the coordination committee the issues that have come up,” Lyngdoh said.

Reacting to media reports about a Guwahati-based firm involved in forging bills, undervaluing the tax invoices and transporting coal from Meghalaya to Bangladesh through Gasuapara Custom Station in the Baghmara area, he said: “Let the government, especially the Chief Minister take up this issue.”

The reports indicated Health Minister James PK Sangma has ties with the proprietor of the firm.

“Mere allegations won’t do. Everything has to be proved, and the CM is the right person to find out,” Lyngdoh said.

He also said the CM would be the right person to comment on the demand of the Opposition for a CBI probe into the coal racket.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma maintained that a large number of cases have been filed under the MMDR Act and action taken accordingly. Many have also been imprisoned, he had said.

“We are ensuring all procedures are always followed and whenever there have been any allegations or situation of any illegality, action has been taken,” he asserted.

He also said it was the job of the Opposition to always try to rake up an issue.