Lanka clinch thriller to end T20 series 1-2

Pallekele, June 11: Dasun Shanaka’s magnificent knock of 54 (not out) off just 25 balls helped Sri Lanka to a four-wicket win in the final over of the third T20I against Australia here on Saturday. The visitors take the series 2-1.

With the series in the bag with two wins while chasing, Australia opted to bat after winning their third toss in a row.

Both teams rung in a change each – Praveen Jayawickrama replaced Nuwan Thushara for Sri Lanka while Josh Inglis made the XI in place of Mitchell Marsh, who was out with calf strain during Australia’s three-wicket win in Colombo on Wednesday, and is unlikely for the ODI series too.

David Warner was slow to get off the blocks for Australia but Aaron Finch made up for his partner’s slow start. Finch and Warner accumulated a boundary each in the penultimate over of the Powerplay but the spinner Maheesh Theekshana broke through for his side, ending the Aussie skipper’s entertaining knock of 29 from 20 balls.

Glenn Maxwell, who came in to bat next, sent the ball into the stands off his second ball while Warner broke loose after the end of fielding restrictions. The three overs after the Powerplay fetched 33 runs.

It looked like Australia were going to set a massive total for Sri Lanka to chase down but the hosts were not going down without a fight. The Lankan bowlers eventually restricted Australia to 176/5.

The Sri Lankan chase was all about the true captain’s knock from Shanaka. The equation read 37 in 12 balls and Shanaka pounced on Jhye Richardson to a six and two fours to leave Sri Lanka 19 off the final one to make it home.

Kane Richardson started the last over nervously with two wides, a couple of singles later and with 15 needed off four, Shanka hit back to back fours and a six to ease off the pressure, bringing up a superb fifty and ultimately leading the hosts to an exhilarating win. (Agencies)

Brief Scores:

Aus 176/5 in 20 overs (D Warner 39, M Stoinis 38; Theekshana 2/25) vs SL 177/6 in 19.5 overs (Dasun Shanaka 54*; M Stoinis 2/8, J Hazlewood 2/25)