Not interested in post of President, says Nitish Kumar

“Whoever said and what it is does not matter to me. I am sorry to say but please don’t print it in the news. I am serving the people of Bihar and I will continue it in future as well,” Nitish Kumar said while interacting with media persons after his Janata Darbar.

“Such a speculation started some months ago but I am not interested in it. I was clarified in the past that I serve the people of Bihar and I am saying it again,” he said.

Earlier Shrawan Kumar, the Rural Development Minister and Janata Dal-United leader, said that Nitish Kumar is a “Sarva Gun Sampanna” leader having long political career in the country as well experience and ability to hold the post and successfully run it.

Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary also said the same, saying that there is no bigger socialist leader than Nitish Kumar in the country and even leaders of the other parties appreciate it.

The tenure of present President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24. The presidential poll will be scheduled on July 18 and its result came out on July 21.

IANS