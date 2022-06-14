Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Satyendar Jain

The special CBI court in the national capital reserved the order on the bail application of Jain after hearing the argument of the ED and defence counsel in the alleged money laundering case. The order is likely to be delivered on Saturday.

On Monday, Satyendar Jain’s custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been extended by two weeks.

On May 31, a day after the arrest of Jain in the money laundering case, a Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel sent him to the agency’s custody till June 9 which was further extended to five days ending on Monday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue Court, just after the court hearing on June 9.

The Minister was taken to the ED headquarters when he felt uneasy outside the court and was taken to the hospital.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife, and others of commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On March 31, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain.

The ED on June 6 also recently conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain, his wife, and accomplices who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

A recovery of cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made during the raid.