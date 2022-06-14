IPL TV rights go for Rs 23,575 cr

New delhi, June 13: Disney Star won the coveted IPL Indian sub-continent TV rights for a whopping Rs 23,575 crore while Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights with a bid of Rs 20,500 crore at the media rights auction on Monday.

The BCCI is set to sell its IPL TV and digital rights for the Indian sub-continent for a combined amount of Rs 44,075 crore, making it one of the richest entities in the sporting world.

As per information received, Package A (Indian sub-continent TV Rights) for 410 IPL matches across five seasons from 2023 to 2027 has been sold for Rs 23,575 crore, which is effectively Rs 57.5 crore per game.

However, it is the India sub-continent’s digital rights that stole the thunder with Rs 50 crore per game being offered by Viacom18. (PTI)