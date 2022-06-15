Agneepath to attract youth in large numbers to armed forces: Air Marshal Patnaik

Shillong, June 15: Eastern Air Command (EAC) Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik today said that the new recruitment scheme, Agneepath that was approved by the Union Cabinet yesterday would attract youth to serve in the armed forces as ‘Agniveers’ for a period of four years.

Speaking to reporters here, Patnaik said that this is a very unique scheme which the government has come up with after a detailed deliberation. The scheme is mainly focused on the youth of the country.

According to him, the scheme would create an opportunity for the youth to experience military life without having to make long-term commitment or engagement.

Patnaik said that this scheme would also help to enhance the youth profile of the armed forces and provide a fresh lease of “Josh” and “Jazba”.

The EAC AOC-in-C said the scheme at the same time would bring about a transformation shift towards a more tech-savvy armed forces, which is indeed the need of the hour.

Patnaik also observed that the nation stands to immensely benefit by infusion of highly inspired youth with deeper understanding of self-discipline and diligence.

“This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the Government to usher in a new era in the human resource policy of the three services. The policy which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrollment for the three services,” EAC AOC-in-C added.