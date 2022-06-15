Blood donation camps mark World Blood Donor Day

SHILLONG/TURA June 14: In observance of World Blood Donor Day, NEIGRIHMS organised a programme to express gratitude to the voluntary blood donor organisations for their altruistic act, on the institute campus on Tuesday.

In an act of solidarity, a pledge-taking ceremony was held in which the attendants of the event partook to become regular voluntary blood donors and to spread awareness about voluntary blood donation.

The programme was inaugurated by Commandant, Military Hospital, Dr SN Kulkarni, and was attended by DIG (Medical), Composite Hospital, FTR HQ, Dr Ashok Rai, among other dignitaries.

A voluntary blood donation camp was also conducted at Military Hospital Shillong where 76 donors donated to mark the occasion. During the run-up to the event, a motivational talk on the importance and necessity of voluntary blood donation was delivered by Dr Lutika Nepram, In-Charge, Blood Centre, NEIGRIHMS, at 421 Field Hospital, Military Station Umroi, on June 8, for an audience of 250 Army officers, personnel and their families.

Meanwhile, the Indian Red Cross Society Meghalaya State Branch along with the Meghalaya Police’s Special Force-10 and the Regional Pasteur Institute organised a voluntary blood donation camp in the city on Tuesday.

On the occasion, 23 units of blood were collected from the police personnel to contribute towards the state blood bank.

In Tura, a programme was organised under the theme ‘Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity, Join the efforts and Save Lives’ by Meghalaya Aids Control Society, State Blood Transfusion Council, Blood Centre, Tura Civil Hospital, in collaboration with Krima No IV Youth at the Mason Philips Hall, Tura Baptist Church Compound, on Tuesday.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe highlighted the importance of blood donation and reiterated that donation drives should also be held in colleges where there are many youth.

The DC, who was among those who donated blood on the occasion, urged others to donate as well subject to the condition that they are fit and healthy.