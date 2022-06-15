Disaster response volunteers undergo training in EGH

Tura, June 15: A Training Programme for 1st phase upscaling of Aapta Mitra Volunteers was on Wednesday organized at Williamnagar by the District Disaster Management Authority East Garo Hills, where Deputy Commissioner L.Ch Marak was the Chief Guest.

The programme was organized in collaboration with the police, civil defense & Home guards, Fire & emergency service, Medical Mobile Unit, Block Master Trainers etc.

Speaking during the programme, the Chief Guest, while addressing the volunteers, said that they were lucky that they have been selected from out of so many youths in the district. Informing them that it was their duty to save the general public in times of natural calamities, he urged the volunteers to be ready at all times and be the first to reach the site of any kind of disaster. He informed the volunteers that their main duties were to understand and learn the basic relief and rescue tasks during emergency situations such as floods, earthquakes, storms etc.

DMO, Williamnagar, D Chyne, who also spoke during the programme informed that out of 100 volunteers, 40 participated in the 1st phase and the others will be taking part in the days to come.