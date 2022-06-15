Maxwell’s 80 takes Aussies to victory

KANDY, June 14: A stellar knock by Glenn Maxwell, pulled the rug from under Sri Lanka as Australia crawled home with a 2 wicket win, here on Tuesday.

Maxwell’s 80 not out off 51 was the deciding factor of the match as he arrived at the crease with Australia needing 93 off 84 balls, and five wickets in hand. He instantly took on the role of aggressor, on a turning Pallekele pitch.

Before his match-winning innings, Aaron Finch (44) and Steve Smith (53) took the Aussies to 72 for 2 before Wanindu Hasaranga picked up Finch’s wicket with the help of catch by Kusal Mendis.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with a valuable 31-ball 44 but it was Maxwell’s unbeaten 80 that stole the match from the hosts.

Hasaranga took 4 for 58 from 9 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka attacked in the early overs after a 115-run opening stand, followed by a smashing innings by Kusal Mendis who scored 86 off 87 balls, before the hosts got to 300 for 7 against Australia.

Hasaranga hit five fours off the 49th over, bowled by Jhye Richardson, to finish with 37 off 19 balls – an innings that featured no sixes.

For Australia, Ashton Agar took 2 for 49. Marnus Labuschagne, managed to pick up two tail-end wickets and finished with 2 for 19, while Josh Hazlewood returned figures of 1 for 54.

Richardson’s figures were ruined by Hasaranga.

Pathum Nissanka inside-edged Hazlewood past his stumps in the first over. Sri Lanka then went through the first 10 overs smoothly, sailing at 56 for no loss.

Nissanka reached his half century off 61 deliveries, while Gunathilaka took 50 balls. But they were dismissed in quick succession. Gunathilaka was run out for 55 off 53; Nissanka fell to Agar to short third man for 56 off 68.

Mendis, at No 3, walked in and struggled initially. However, he quickly found form and took the Australian bowlers to task. (Agencies)