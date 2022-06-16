‘Country is watching’, says Sachin Pilot a day after being detained briefly

New Delhi, June 16: A day after Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained by the Delhi Police outside the party Headquarters here, he said the whole country was watching what the government was doing.
Talking about the questioning of Rahul Gandhi for three straight days by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, the Congress leader said that there is nothing to hide as the charges are baseless. It is a 7-year-old case that they have started to divert the attention of people of the country.
“We have nothing to hide, the charges are baseless. There is no truth in it, no FIR, no misappropriation & there’s no allegation. It’s a 7-year old case that they have raked up just to divert the attention of people of this country,” he said.
On the Congress protest, he said that three days earlier it was decided that we will do Satyagraha which was denied. “Three days before we stated that we will do satyagraha, we wanted a peaceful march — that was denied. Today, they made sure that we are not able to do any of our protests,” he said.
“In a democracy if you can’t speak out, if you can’t protest, how do you do your job as opposition,” Sachin Pilot questioned.
IANS
