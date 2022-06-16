Rainfall, landslides hit lives, movement of traffic; 2 hurt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 15: Record-breaking rainfall across the state has left a trail of devastation affecting life and traffic even as authorities are on constant vigilance to prevent any damage to life.

Data made available by the Indian Metrological Department said Sohra recorded 811.6 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Wednesday, the most in the last 27 years. The highest single-day record for the month of June in Sohra was 1563.3 mm on June 16, 1995.

Mawsynram received 710.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, a figure bettered only by the 945.4 mm of precipitation recorded on June 7, 1966.

According to the IMD, all districts have received excess rainfall this season except Ri-Bhoi, where the rainfall has been recorded as normal.

The torrential downpour led to landslides on NH-6 at Kuliang, Dona, Sonapyrdi, Narpuh and Pyrtakuna villages under Wapung C&RD Block, affecting movement of people and goods on the arterial highway.

Police personnel from Umkiang patrol post were reportedly on the road making provisions for supply of food items to the stranded passengers, besides providing whatever assistance they could. Landslides also occurred at Daistong village under Saipung Block. The Darrang-Shnongpdeng road was closed due to landslides. Authorities have requested tourists to exercise caution while travelling on the road.

Nature’s wrath has claimed 13 lives so far while eight people have been injured.

A total of 584 villages and over five lakh people have been affected so far.

Around 4,000 houses have been fully or partially damaged while seven animals have died so far.

Flood water has affected around 12 hectares of agricultural land damaging standing crops.

The IMD has already issued a red warning till Thursday. Taking note of the red alert, the district administrations have asked different line departments to remain on alert to prevent any eventuality.

In Shillong, two persons sustained injuries while one two-wheeler was damaged after a portion of the slab wall of Magnum Hotel collapsed on Tuesday evening, a delayed report said.

Police said the collapsed slab hit one Gokul Das, owner of a night bus and tourist ticket counter, who was shifted to Shillong Civil Hospital for treatment.

A scooty (ML05 V 9010) belonging to one Biproyit Dey of Forest Colony was damaged.

Another person Jafred Salim (54) of Oakland Bivar Road was taken to the hospital after sustaining a head injury.