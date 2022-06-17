1,620 degrees awarded during IIT-G convocation

Guwahati, June 17: Altogether 1,620 students were awarded degrees in various disciplines at the 24th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) on Friday.

Gaurang Ramakant Kane (B.Tech, Engineering Physics) achieving top score in the entire BTech/BDes batch, while Akshita Jain (B.Tech, Chemical Engineering) bagged the Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal.

Among the graduating class, nine students are persons with disabilities.

The graduating students include 697 B.Tech and B.Des students, 470 M.Tech and M.Des, 253 PhD students and 196 Master degree students. Besides, three students were awarded Dual Degrees (MS and PhD).

Delivering the convocation address as chief guest, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said, “In close to three decades, IIT Guwahati has become known for its environment of academic experience in the entire country with its quality technical education.”

“The institute has produced globally-competitive human resources and carried out research that has significantly benefitted the society. This shows the social commitment of the institute. The alumni produced by IIT Guwahati comprise engineers, entrepreneurs and technologists who have helped build a new India,” he said.

Presenting the convocation report, IIT-G director T. G. Sitharam congratulated all the graduating students and their family members for the hard work and sacrifice.

“The faculty members, research staff and scholars are highly appreciated for their immense contribution to realise this rise in research citations and am hoping that we will continue this trend of improvement which has resulted in IIT Guwahati securing high rank in the recently announced QS Ranking 2023,” Sitharam said.

It may be mentioned that IIT-Guwahati has secured the 37th rank globally (41st in 2022) in the “Research Citations per Faculty’ category and rank 384 in the World University ranking globally.