Mawsynram sets new all-time record with 1003.6 mm rain in 24 hours

Shillong, June 17: Even as Meghalaya has been bearing the brunt of on overwhelming Monsoon season, Mawsynram has set a new record with 1003.6 mm of precipitation in 24 hours, the highest ever single-day rainfall recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the month of June.

The precipitation recorded between Thursday and Friday betters a 56-year-old record when Mawsynram had witnessed 944.7 mm of precipitation on June 7, 1966, the IMD data showed.

In Cherrapunjee (Sohra), which is at an aerial distance of 10 km from Mawsynram, the figure of 811.2 mm of rainfall recorded on Wednesday was the highest in June since 1995 and the third highest in the 122-year-old history of the IMD.

Mawsynram had recorded 710.6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the IMD said.

“Mawsynram is at present the wettest place in India, with an average annual rainfall of 11802.4 mm (average of 1974-2022). Cherrapunjee (Sohra) receives 11359.4 mm of rainfall in a year (average of 1971-2020),” said Sunit Das, Scientist at IMD’s regional centre in Guwahati.

As on Friday, Cherrapunjee has received a total of 4081.3 mm of rainfall since June 1.

“It doesn’t always rain like this. 500-600 mm is normal once or twice every year. But 800 mm and above is certainly not usual,” Das said.

“A trough has been persisting over the region for some days and Southwesterly winds have been continuously bringing a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. These winds smash against the cliffs of the Khasi hills and give rainfall,” he said, adding that the spell of extreme rainfall is likely to continue for one or two days and thereafter the intensity will decrease.

Overall, the Northeast and east India has received 220.3 mm of rainfall since June 1 which is 39% more than normal.

Meghalaya has received 865.7 mm of rainfall, 153% more than normal; Arunachal Pradesh has recorded 253.1 mm (22% above normal) while Assam has logged 372.9 mm (79% above normal).

However, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura have reported rainfall deficiency of 50%, 46% and 38%, respectively, the IMD said.