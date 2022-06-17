Special flight service between Guwahati, Silchar to resume from June 18

Guwahati, June 17: The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) has arranged a special flight service between Guwahati and Silchar from Saturday in view of the floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain which has disrupted connectivity between Barak Valley and other regions of the state.

“Flood and landslides due to continuous rainfall have disrupted connectivity with Barak Valley. In order to facilitate the stranded people, a special flight is being organised once again between Guwahati and Silchar from June 18, 2022 at a fixed fare of Rs. 4,000,” a statement issued here by ATDC on Friday said.

On June 18 and 19, the special flight, being arranged by ATDC in association with FlyBig, will take off from Guwahati to Silchar at 6pm while the return flight from Silchar to Guwahati will take off at 7.10pm

From June 20 onwards, the Guwahati-Silchar flight will depart from LGBI airport here at 7:45 am while the Silchar-Guwahati flight will take off at 8:55 am.

“Passengers will have options to book their tickets. A special counter has been set up at the Cachar deputy commissioner’s office in Silchar,” the statement said.

In Guwahati, a special counter has been set up at Red River Travels (a unit of Assam Tourism Development Corporation) at Paryatan Bhawan in Paltan Bazar.

“Passengers can also book their tickets by calling the number 8135902973 or send an email to [email protected],” it said.

The passengers can pay cash or pay by card or UPI/Google Pay (8135902973) at the ticket booking counters in Silchar and Guwahati.

“In wake of incessant rains and disrupted connectivity with Barak Valley, we’re resuming government subsidised flights between Guwahati and Silchar from June 18. This is being done in association with ATDC and Fly Big. I advise all stranded passengers not to panic, and get the bookings,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed Twitter.

Last month, a special flight service was introduced between Silchar and Guwahati in view of the communication problems faced by stranded people in Barak Valley.

A memorandum was signed with Flybig to initiate a Silchar-Guwahati flight service for a 10-day period at a subsidised fare of Rs 3000 per trip.

The additional expense was borne by the state government and paid to the airline as a subsidy. Special counters were opened for availing tickets at the Cachar DC’s office and ATDC office in Paltan Bazar.