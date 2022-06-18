Madras HC to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols from Monday

The court has made wearing masks, keeping a safe distance and regular sanitation mandatory for lawyers, court staff, litigants and all others who enter the court premises.

The High Court registry in a notification said that litigants would not be permitted entry in the court building unless their presence was absolutely necessary.

All entrants must undergo a temperature check and ensure that they have sanitised their hands.

The notification also said that overcrowding or gathering at the court premises is strictly prohibited.