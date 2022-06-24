Best online casinos in India 2022: Play & Win Real Money

Best online casinos in India 2022

Check out our list of the top 11 best online casinos in India for real money.

We are a team of online gambling enthusiasts who have researched and brought you the best online casinos in India. Our team has considered various factors to curate this list that will help you for a seamless gambling experience online.

So, what are the best online casinos in India? Keep reading to find out!

Top 11 Online Casino Real Money Sites in India

Here is the list of the top 11 best online casinos in India:

1. Genesis Casino -Best online casino India with a rich gaming selection

Genesis is a thoroughly passionate and custom-built site for online gambling. Indian players get to access the best of the gambling world through its HD quality casino games and live gaming studios.

Pros Cons 👍 Diverse range of casino games 👎No mobile app 👍 Top quality live gambling 👎High wagering requirement on bonuses 👍 Loyalty program benefits 👍Awesome selection of banking options 👍Fully licensed and regulated platform

Game Variety: 4/5

Genesis has ensured to cover various gaming options that are important in the Indian market. Apart from popular slots, you will also find an exclusive range of table games and live dealer games.

While there is diversity in gaming options, this best online casino India real money requires more number of games altogether.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Casino Days offers a welcome bonus on your first 4 deposits added here.

First Deposit : 100% bonus up to ₹10,000 + 20 free spins on Starburst

: 100% bonus up to ₹10,000 + 20 free spins on Starburst Second Deposit : 50% bonus up to ₹10,000

: 50% bonus up to ₹10,000 Third Deposit : 25% bonus up to ₹5,000

: 25% bonus up to ₹5,000 Fourth Deposit: 25% bonus up to ₹5,000

The minimum deposit should be at least ₹800 to claim the offer. The wagering requirement is 40x for all the deals.

User Experience: 4.5/5

The casino site offers a seamless gambling experience. It is perfect for players of all levels. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned punter, the platform is easy to use.

Payment Options: 4/5

As such, Genesis has several banking options for users worldwide. For Indian players, it has selected some of the popular options. So, you have GPay, Paytm, Apple Pay, RuPay, Visa and MasterCard to make transactions.

2. 1xBet – One of the Best Online Casinos in India

1xBet is another top gambling site which operates legally using the license from the Curacao Government. The platform is well-reputed, offering fair gambling opportunities to the Indians. Use the 1xbet promo code MAXSPORT to claim the exclusive bonus.

Pros Cons 👍Features a diverse range of casino games, live dealer games, bingo, poker, scratch cards and a lot more 👎No telephone support 👍Best betting site with top sports and e-sports markets 👍High-quality games from top software providers 👍Regular promotional offers 👍Support Indian Rupee and cryptocurrencies

Game Variety: 4.8/5

1xBet is filled with a fantastic range of casino games. From blackjack to roulette, poker, slots, bingo, keno, etc., there is a lot to play here in the software version.

If you hop to 1xBet live casino, you will find variants of classic titles such as baccarat, blackjack, poker, roulette, Sic Bo, and many others. There is a separate section in the ‘Hindi Style’ category where you can play games like Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Speed Roulette etc. This section is built for Indian punters where you can communicate and play in the Hindi language.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

1xBet exclusive welcome bonus is 1950 EUR + 150 Free Spins available on the first deposit. The players just need to use the MAXSPORT as bonus code during registration to claim this offer.

The minimum deposit requirement for the first deposit is €10. For the rest, ensure a deposit of at least €15. The wagering requirement on each deal is 35x.

User Experience: 4/5

The 1xBet site is developed systematically. You can easily navigate through various options available here and access them. Furthermore, Indian players can also prefer online gambling in the Hindi language.

It also has iOS and Android mobile applications through which you can enjoy gambling on the move. Overall, it is one of the best online casinos in India for perfect fun and entertaining.

Payment Options: 4.5/5

1xBet supports INR and various cryptocurrencies. It also has enough Indian payment options through which you can deposit and withdraw your money. The top ones that we recommend are Paytm, RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, UPI, GPay, Net banking, PhonePe, BHIM, IMPS, JioMoney, WhatsApp Pay, MobiKwik, and Amazon Pay.

It is one of the best casino sites in India, which supports at least 40 different digital currencies for transactions. You can use options such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Monero, Binance Coin BSC, Tether, Tron, Stellar and others.

3. 22Bet Casino – Perfect platform for Immersive live gambling experience

22Bet is a full-fledged gambling site promoting excellent casino gaming and sports betting. It has been in the industry long enough to understand the gambling requirements of punters. Accordingly, it has featured top-notch elements and has been one of the best casino sites in India.

Pros Cons 👍Wide range of casino gambling and sports betting options 👎 Small bonus with high wagering requirement 👍Separate bonus offers for casino users 👍Customer support 24/7 👍Secure deposits and withdrawals 👍Mobile app for Android and iOS devices

Game Variety: 5/5

It has everything an ideal gambling site would feature- a hefty slot game collection, classic table and card games selection, game shows, bingo, fast games and more.

Its live gambling section is filled with gaming studios from top developers. You have access to many popular titles here.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 3.5/5

Casino welcome bonus is available on your first deposit made after registering at the 22Bet site. You will receive a 100% bonus of up to ₹25,000. The minimum deposit amount is ₹80 and carries a wagering requirement of 50x.

User Experience: 4/5

22Bet is a huge platform featuring many betting options. So, the site is not that easy for a new user to have a nice gambling experience .

However, the registration and depositing are pretty simple here. We would say once you use it a few times, you can navigate through the platform fairly well.

Payment Options: 5/5

22Bet supports Indian Rupee currency and crypto transactions too. Some of the top recommended banking options here include Net Banking, UPI, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Paytm and many others.

4. Fun88 – Best online gambling site with plenty of bonuses

Explore the buzz and excitement of the land-based casino at the Fun88 site. This licensed platform brings you the best of the online gambling world which you can access in software and live versions.

Pros Cons 👍Features high-quality slots and live dealer games 👎 Site navigation can be better and easier 👍Includes sports and virtual sports betting 👍Variety of welcome bonuses and promotional offers 👍Comes with a dedicated mobile application 👍Supports Indian payment options

Game Variety: 5/5

Fun88 is the best online casino in the world with an amazing selection of casino games. The gaming variety prominently includes exciting slot games, classic table games, and live dealer games.

For the slot lovers, the operator has brought ample diversity in reel numbers, paylines, theme, added features, jackpots, and more. You have access to classic titles such as Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and Poker. Players from India have exclusive titles such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Fun88 is one such rare and unique platform where you can find multiple welcome bonuses to choose from. These are promoted on the site by various software developers like Playtech, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming and others.

The Fun88 exclusive casino bonus for Indian players is a 400% welcome bonus up to ₹5,000. The bonus is available from a minimum of ₹200.

User Experience: 4/5

Fun88 is an extensive site with various gambling elements. Hence, you will find different options like casino gaming, live dealer games, sports betting, virtual sports betting, and many others placed systematically.

That being said, the platform is huge and can confuse new players. However, you can navigate through the site easily with a few tries.

Payment Options: 4.5/5

To offer ease of banking for Indian players, Fun88 has included a diverse range of Indian banking options. Some of the top payment options to opt for are GPay, UPI, Local Bank Transfer, Net Banking, Visa, and MasterCard. This is one of the best online casinos in India which offers the fastest deposits and secure withdrawals.

5. Betway – Best Betting Site for Live Gambling

Betway is a licensed platform featuring the best of casino games, live dealer games and sports betting markets. It is perfect for Indian punters looking for an exclusive gambling experience online. It’s definitely one of the best betting sites around.

Pros Cons 👍Home to wide range of live dealer games 👎Some parts of the site are not so user-friendly to access 👍One of the legal gambling sites in India 👍Has dedicated Android mobile apps 👍Can access the site in English, Hindi and other languages 👍Welcome bonus for new players

Game Variety: 4.2/5

Betway has an exclusive range of live casino games. These include roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, Andar Bahar and Teen Patti. Furthermore, the site also hosts game shows and dice games. If you love slots, Betway has hundreds of slots titles to access which come in a dazzling variety of themes, paylines, jackpot features, etc.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Betway Casino welcome bonus package constitutes 3 promotional offers. These bonus deals correspond to the first 3 deposits added here. Each of your deposits must be of at least ₹700 to claim the offer.

First Deposit: 100% match up bonus up to ₹15,000

Second Deposit: 25% match up bonus up to ₹15,000

Third Deposit: 50% match up bonus up to ₹30,000

The bonus must be claimed within 7 days of registering here. It has a wagering requirement of 50x the bonus.

User Experience: 4/5

Betway is a fairly developed website which offers easy navigation. It is accessible in different languages including English and Hindi. The operator has also introduced customised mobile gambling apps for the users. They are available for both iOS and Android devices.

Overall, it’s easy to use and fun to access.

Payment Options: 4/5

Betway has ensured simple ways of transactions for Indian users. It has some good payment options that are helpful in easy deposits and withdrawals. Some of these include UPI, Net Banking, Paytm, Neteller, Skrill, Astropay and credit/debit cards.

6. Royal Panda – Best Modern Online Casino for India

Royal Panda is the ultimate destination for Indian punters looking for seamless casino gaming and live gambling. The site is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, giving users a reliable and fair experience.

Pros Cons 👍Best selection of online casino games 👎Can do better with its Banking options 👍One of the best legal gambling sites in India 👍Intuitive and fresh website 👍Good bonus offers available regularly 👍Support INR currency

Game Variety: 5/5

The best thing about Royal Panda online casino India real money is it offers a diverse range of gambling options. The list includes colourful slots, enjoyable game shows, scratch cards, classic table games and more.

Royal Panda live casino has popular gaming options like blackjack, roulette, Andar Bahar, baccarat, and poker. There are variants available in each gaming section.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Royal Panda has a free bet offer of 50% Matched Free Bet up to ₹5,000. The deal corresponds to the new customers only. The minimum deposit amount is ₹1,000 . It is valid for 7 days only after you receive it.

User Experience: 4.5/5

We had no issues accessing the site. It is a modern website featuring easy access to several of its elements. The platform is available only in English.

Payment Options: 3/5

Royal Panda has a few payment options that are user-friendly for Indians. These include GPay, Apple Pay, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, and AstroPay.

7. Casumo Casino – Best online casino in India with great promotional offers

Established in 2012, Casumo has emerged as one of the best online casinos in India. It has everything one looks for at the gambling sites to enjoy.

Pros Cons 👍Wide range of gaming selection + sports betting options 👎Website features can be better 👍Indian gaming titles available 👍Supports Indian payment options 👍Faster withdrawals 👍Special Casumo mobile app

Game Variety: 5/5

Casumo’s gaming collection is full of variety with over 2000 games. Popular titles like blackjack, slots, roulette, baccarat, etc., are common here. However, Indian players have access to unique titles such as Rummy, Teen Patti, and Andar Bahar. You can even access many of these games in Casumo live casino.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Casumo has a distinctive way of offering its welcome bonus. Here are 2 ways it welcomes you:

Deposit ₹1,000+ and receive a welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹15,000

₹101 daily cash back

The wagering requirements is 30x and the offer is valid for 7 days from the date you receive it.

User Experience: 4/5

Casumo website is perfectly-built to offer a user-friendly experience. However, it misses a bit of a charm that we usually find at other gambling sites. Other than this, you can easily move from one page to another and get the best experience you can. It also has a customised mobile app for users to enjoy on the move.

Payment Options: 4.5/5

It has covered the major Indian payment options for transactions here. These include Net Banking, Paytm, GPay, PhonePe, and Visa. Most of these options are already used by Indians which makes them easy to use here as well.

8. Casino Days – Best online casino in India with Indian payment options

Casino Days was launched in 2020 but has already established itself as a reliable gambling platform. If you are looking for a platform with an immense gaming collection and bonus deals, Casino Days is perfect for you.

Pros Cons 👍Over 4000 interesting casino games to play 👎No mobile app 👍Live casino game variants 👎No software-based table and card games 👍24/7 customer support 👍Indian payment options for seamless transactions 👍VIP Program available

Game Variety: 5/5

Casino Days is best online casinos in India which welcomes you with a superb selection of online casino games. It has over 4000 games featuring some of the popular titles in the industry. It sure has standard games like slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat.

Apart from these, you have many other entertainment options like Monopoly, Dragon Tiger, Crazy Time, Dream Catcher, Mega Wheel, Lottery, Dice games, TV games and more. There is even a special Indian games section featuring Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and Indian-themed slots.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Casino Days welcome bonus consists of offers on your first three deposits:

First Deposit : 100% up to ₹50,000

: 100% up to ₹50,000 Second Deposit : 50% up to ₹25,000

: 50% up to ₹25,000 Third Deposit: 50% up to ₹25,000

The minimum deposit for each bonus is ₹500. It has a wagering requirement of 35x the sum of the bonus amount received.

User Experience: 4/5

Casino Days is one of the best online casinos in India bringing the lovely experience to the table. You can deposit money easily to play here. The sign-up process is absolutely easy and takes less than a minute to complete. Overall, it is reliable and smooth to access the platform.

Payment Options: 5/5

By far, Casino Days is one of the best sites featuring most of the top banking options from India. The list includes Net Banking, UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, OlaMoney, JioMoney, Astro Pay, Visa, RuPay, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller and more. You can even make transactions with cryptocurrencies here.

9. ComeOn! Casino – Experienced Site with Best Live Casino Offers

One of the most experienced and reliable online gambling sites India on our list is ComeOn!. It brings an array of high-quality casino gaming products to your screens. It is also a secure site carrying a license from the Malta Gaming Authority.

Pros Cons 👍Excellent gaming variety 👎Slightly higher wagering requirement on bonuses 👍Includes sports betting and in-play 👍Indian banking options available 👍Mobile apps for iOS and Android devices 👍Good promotional offers

Game Variety: 5/5

ComeOn! Casino list of exciting games includes slots and live dealer games majorly. There are no table games in the software version.

You can directly choose live dealer games to enjoy titles like poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat and craps. Other than these, games like Sic Bo, Mega Wheel, Crazy Time, Dragon Tiger and Monopoly. And, yes, this casino too has Indian casino games Andar Bahar and Teen Patti which you can play in the Hindi language.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

ComeOn! Casino has an interesting welcome bonus giving you rewards on your first 3 deposits.

First Deposit : 100% deposit bonus up to ₹30,000

: 100% deposit bonus up to ₹30,000 Second Deposit : 25% deposit bonus up to ₹30,000

: 25% deposit bonus up to ₹30,000 Third Deposit: 50% deposit bonus up to ₹30,000

The minimum deposit requirement is ₹200 and its rollover requirement is 35x.

User Experience: 5/5

We liked the neatness maintained at the ComeOn! Casino. You can explore all the options available here instantly without any issues. Also, its registration process is simple and quick. The Comeon App is also user-friendly to play with for gambling beginners.

Payment Options: 4.5/5

ComeOn! Casino also has many banking options available here for Indian punters. You can pick from Bank transfers, Net banking, UPI, PhonePe, Paytm, RuPay, Visa, MasterCard and a few others. Some of the Indian banks supported here are SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

10. Pure Win Casino – Best online casino India in Indian Languages

Pure Win is a fairly new casino but comes with the potential of experienced casinos. And, that’s why we love this platform! Its every section is filled with quality products and reliable options to choose from, making it one of the best online gambling sites India.

Pros Cons 👍Best gaming titles available 👎Mobile app not available 👍Sports betting is also accessible 👍Hassle-free deposits and withdrawals 👍Welcome bonus up to ₹90,000 👍Live chat and WhatsApp support is available

Game Variety: 5/5

Pure Win Casino has an excellent gaming variety. There are over 2000 games that you can play on your desktops and mobile phones. The list includes Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, scratch cards, and jackpot games. There is also the Other Games section where you can find many other titles.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Grab the Pure Win Casino welcome bonus available on your first 3 deposits.

First Deposit : 100% bonus up to ₹30,000

: 100% bonus up to ₹30,000 Second Deposit : 50% bonus up to ₹30,000

: 50% bonus up to ₹30,000 Third Deposit: 50% bonus up to ₹30,000

The wagering requirement on each of these deals is 35x the bonus amount.

User Experience: 4.5/5

The sign-up process comes in two steps but is simple to complete. Even deposits are processed instantly to offer you quick gaming. Games are easily accessible to play. The site is accessible in English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla. So, overall good user experience we must say!

Payment Options: 5/5

Pure Win accepts Indian payment options and processes transactions as fast as they can. Indian punters have prominent options like Bank Transfer, GPay, UPI, PhonePe, Paytm, AstroPay, Skrill etc., that you can opt for.

11. bet365 Casino – One of the Most Reliable and Experienced Gambling platforms

bet365 has been active in the gambling business since 2000. They have provided reliable and responsible gaming options for players globally. It has been one of the best online casinos in the world. The casino has now geared up to provide top-notch betting services in India too.

Pros Cons 👍Licensed and reliable gambling site 👎Requires more games 👍Good live dealer games available 👍Promo offer for regular players 👍Indian payment options for easy transactions 👍24/7 live chat support

Game Variety: 3.5/5

As such, the casino boasts of presenting several games in the Indian market. However, it is a bit difficult to find on the site.

The prominent options you can find here include baccarat, Andar Bahar, poker, blackjack, and roulette.

Casino Welcome Bonus: 3/5

There is a welcome bonus available in the casino section for the Indian players. Apart from the welcome bonus, the casino gamers have other options like Sunday’s Mystery Bonus, Live Dealer and Weekly Rebate.

User Experience: 3/5

Compared to other online casinos, bet365 has a bit of a lengthy form to fill during registration. Also, the casino site navigation is not so easy. It can be confusing to new users. However, it is best for sports betting.

Payment Options: 4/5

Banking options like UPI, Net Banking, AstroPay, Neteller, Skrill, Visa, MasterCard, Wire Transfers and a few others are accepted here.

How did we choose the best online casino sites in India?

Our team works on various factors and considers different aspects of casino sites in India. Once we are thoroughly satisfied with the majority of the conditions, we then recommend the site to our Indian bettors.

Here are some of the top factors we consider to choose the best online casino sites in India.

Is the best online casino in India licensed?

License is a chief part of any online casino. It gives the site a sense of legitimacy and reliability. Licensed casinos are generally trustworthy to opt over gambling sites without a license. These casinos follow all the rules concerning the fair gambling requirement. Hence, we first look at the casino’s license and then proceed to consider other points.

What varieties of casino games are available here?

Next, an important factor to consider at any online casino is the gaming collection. The new generation casinos currently offer over 1500 games easily. We ensure the sites have as many games as they can come. Additionally, we also check that the platform has diversity in the gaming titles. This helps to ensure the gaming requirements of all the players are covered here.

Does the best online casino in India support Indian payment options?

For Indian players, we opt for those casinos that accept payment in Indian Rupee (INR) currency. Additionally, the operator must also support banking options popularly used in India. This eases the deposit and withdrawal transactions for the punters.

Are there any worthy bonuses on the platform?

Different types of bonuses add spice to the gaming ventures. We bring you the sites that offer exciting deals and are profitable too. Whether you are a new player signing up or a loyal player who plays regularly, everyone deserves some bonus to keep going! Hence, we ensure there is something for all the players here.

Does the best online casino in India include friendly customer service?

Online casinos are generally accessible 24/7. So, players tend to play here according to their convenience at this time. It is necessary for operators to maintain a support service who are also active 24/7 to help out players whenever necessary. We also check if the help is available through various channels like live chat, telephone, email and social media. For Indian players, we ensure the support team communicates in Indian languages like Hindi.

What is the overall user experience?

Moreover, our team checks the overall gambling experience on the site. This includes accessibility, ease of navigation, faster mobile gambling, quick deposits, faster withdrawal time and more.

How to Register at Online Casino Sites India?

Registering at online casinos in India is easy. But you have to first pick a reliable site to gamble at. We have mentioned the top gambling sites available for Indian punters above. Choose the best platform according to your gaming requirement. After that, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the online casino on your desktop or mobile browser

Click on the ‘Register’ or ‘Sign-up’ option

Fill out the Registration form by adding your details like full name, email id, mobile number, and select INR currency.

Finally click on sign-up/register to complete the process.

Best Casino Apps in India

Casino operators put a lot of effort into ensuring a high-quality gaming experience for players from India. One way they do this is by adding a mobile casino app.

Mobile casino apps allow you to gamble on the move from anywhere and at any time. They offer everything that you usually find at their respective casino sites. Since it’s not possible to gamble from desktops always, mobile applications can be of absolute help for those who love to gamble.

Hence, we have listed below some of the trendiest casino apps to use in India.

Fun88 : One of Asia’s most trusted gambling sites with high-quality mobile games.

: One of Asia’s most trusted gambling sites with high-quality mobile games. 1xBet : The best entertaining app accessible on iOS and Android devices.

: The best entertaining app accessible on iOS and Android devices. Casumo : For exclusive offers and mobile gaming, access the Casumo app.

: For exclusive offers and mobile gaming, access the Casumo app. 22Bet : Perfect app to enjoy seamless casino gaming and live gambling on the move.

: Perfect app to enjoy seamless casino gaming and live gambling on the move. Pure Win: Best app featuring thousands of casino game titles of top quality.

Legal Online Gambling Sites in India:

Currently, there is no central law which restricts online gambling on sites in India. However, gambling is a state subject, too, which has led to restrictions from some Indian state laws.

There are few states like Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, where you can gamble online legally. Additionally, some states like Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have allowed online gambling on limited options.

Here are some of the best online casinos in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya:

Fun88 1xBet Royal Panda Casino Days Genesis

Best Online casinos in India FAQs

Which online casino in India is the best?

The best online casinos to access from India are Fun88, Betway, 1xBet, Royal Panda, Casumo, Genesis, Casino Days, 22Bet, ComeOn!, Pure Win and bet365.

Is online casino legal in India?

Yes, online casino is legal in many states of India. Please research online gambling laws in India before accessing any site.

Which is the best real money online casino in India?

22Bet, 1xBet, and Royal Panda are the best real money online casinos in India.

How to play at an online casino in India?

Select an online casino from the above list. Register, make your first deposit and claim the welcome bonus to play at the casino!

What are the most popular Indian online casino games?

Andar Bahar, Teen Patti and Rummy are the most popular Indian online casino games.

Which are the popular methods to withdraw winnings from online casino sites?

Bank transfer, IMPS, and some of the top e-wallets are best for withdrawals at online casino sites.

Can I use Indian Rupees to deposit money on casino sites?

Yes, you can use Indian Rupees at online casinos. We have listed the best casino where you can deposit and withdraw in INR.