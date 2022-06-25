K’taka hospitals sealed for throwing foetuses into gutter

The team headed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Mahesh Koni and Mudalagi police have sealed Venkateshwara Maternity hospital and Scanning Centre, and Navajeevana hospital.

The investigations have revealed that the foetuses were aborted three years ago at the hospital. Sources explain that Dr Veena Kanakareddy, attached to Venkateshwara Maternity hospital has confessed to the crime.

She has told the authorities that the foetuses were preserved in the hospital in bottles. They were handed over to the staff for disposal fearing raids by the authorities.

The staff had dumped the foetuses kept in bottles into the gutter in the night of June 23. The incident came to light on June 24. The authorities conducted raids on 6 hospitals following the incident.

The 7 foetuses that have been found in bottles have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the report is awaited.

After the incident came to light, the people have been shell shocked by the manner in which foetuses were disposed off.

According to police, foetuses were stuffed in 5 bottles and thrown into the flowing gutter. The public noticed the boxes floating suspiciously in the gutter near Mudalgi bus stand and informed the police.

The police sources stated that it is a prima facie case of gender detection and foeticide.

All foetuses are 5 month old and a case is lodged with the local police station. A special team has been formed to investigate the matter. Once the FSL report is obtained, the authorities are planning more raids on hospitals.