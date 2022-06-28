Lawlessness and Police Response

The incident of assault on young scholars from Kerala who are in Shillong on an internship with some NGO as part of their course, is a slur on the image of Meghalaya. But this is not a one-off incident. A particular locality in Shillong has seen a series of such targeted attacks on non-tribals who are either passing through the area or are there on work related agenda such as the maintenance of hospital equipment or to deliver online purchases. What is not understood is why the Police are unable to nab the culprits and if nabbed why they are released due to political pressure. This practice is a death knell to policing. But what comes under scrutiny here is the role of the Dorbar Shnong which asserts its authority on all matters of local governance from civic affairs to maintaining the rule of law within their jurisdiction. It is an unwritten code that police first have to inform the Rangbah Shnong (headman) before they enter any locality to nab any criminal element. It was this that had given a fillip to militancy in the past because militants that were holed up in particular localities were tipped off to make their escape before the police land up for their search and strike operations.

The problem with Meghalaya is the inability of its citizenry to call “crime” by its name. It’s not possible for crime to be committed in a particular area as a matter of routine and that the culprits are not nabbed unless they have protection from powerful quarters. Ugly truths call for ugly terms. This congenital hatred for the non-tribal has been planted in the hearts and minds of the young early in their lives. An image of the non-tribal as someone who will pounce on the share of the tribal (jobs and education) has been the political plank of pressure groups that have catapulted a few politicians to the State Assembly. The demand for the Inner Line Permit by pressure groups is also built around the non-acceptance of a shared Indian identity and the need to insulate the tribe from outside influences.

However, what is a greater cause for concern is that many students and job aspirants from Meghalaya are today spread across the length and breadth of the country. These are tribal students with a competitive mindset. They dare to compete on a level playing field. These courageous young men and women might face the brunt of reverse racism when news gets around of how visitors to Meghalaya are treated. What is needed is firm handling of the situation which the Home Department seems to have lost its grip on. After all, the police take their orders from the top.