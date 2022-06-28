Putin has less than 2 years to live as he suffers from multiple ‘grave’ illnesses: Ukrainian intelligence chief

Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kiev spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on “human intelligence”, Daily Mail reported.”Putin doesn’t have a long life ahead of him,” Budanov was quoted as saying by USA Today reported.

Putin’s health has been subject to fierce rumour for months, escalating after he was pictured gripping a table during a meeting with defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

Earlier this month, the 69-year-old President’s legs appeared to buckle during a speech in Moscow, adding to the growing rumours of the Russian leader’s health woes.

Putin was attending an awards ceremony at the Kremlin when he looked unsteady on his feet, Daily Mail reported.

He swayed back and forth before his speech as Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov accepted a prize.

It came just days after a Kremlin insider claimed Putin had been advised by doctors not to make any “lengthy” public appearances, having fallen ill amid recent discussions with his military chiefs.

The Russian President felt “a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness”, while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference with advisers and military leaders, Telegram channel General SVR reported.

Putin’s poor posture and seemingly bloated face and neck sparked speculation about the leader’s health, which is said to have ailed since the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin leader was said in April to be in need of an “urgent” cancer operation.

Putin also reportedly suffers from Parkinson’s and “schizophrenic symptoms”, according to a self-styled Kremlin “insider”.