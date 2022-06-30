MCA conducts Level O course for umpires of the state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 29: As part of its capacity building programmes to encourage the growth of cricket, the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) is conducting a six-day Level O course for umpires of the state. As informed through a statement by the MCA, there has been an overwhelming turnout with a total of 49 umpires taking part, drawn from all 11 affiliated district cricket associations. The course, which began on 25 June at Polo Ground, is being led by resource persons Satrajit Lahiri and Susanta Pathak, a BCCI umpire and retired BCCI umpire respectively.